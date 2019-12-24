Foot march in Latur in support of new citizenship law, NRC

Hundreds of people on Tuesday took out a foot march in support of the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), measures facing opposition from various quarters, here in central Maharashtra. The foot march or padyatra saw participation from hundreds of activists of Hindu organisations along with BJP members and leaders.

The protesters held aloft placards with slogans in support of the controversial Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA), passed by Parliament two weeks ago, and the proposed nationwide NRC. Former Maharashtra cabinet minister and BJP leader Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar, Latur city BJP president Shailesh Lahoti and several corporators of the party took part in the march organised under the banner of Aapan Sarvajan (We all).

The padyatra started from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park and concluded at Shivaji Chowk in Latur city. During the march, demonstrators waived the tricolour and chanted slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' (Victory for Mother India) and Vividhata me ekta Bharat ki visheshata (Unity in diversity is Indias speciality). Some marchers were carrying saffron flag.

The march began after paying floral tribute to the statues of social reformers B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and singing of the national anthem. It passed through several areas before concluding at Shivaji Chowk, where Latur BJP MP Sudhakar Shrangare, among others, addressed the gathering.

The new citizenship law, approved by the President, has triggered massive protests across the country. The legislation promises Indian citizenship to persecuted non- Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. CAA's critics say the law is discriminatory and violates the core values of the Constitution.

The proposed NRC is supposed to document bonafide Indian citizens and identify illegal immigrants..

