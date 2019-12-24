Maximum temp below normal in several parts of Rajasthan

The maximum temperature at Pilani in Rajasthan dropped by 11 degrees Celsius below normal limits and several other parts of the state too recorded a decline in the maximum, a Meteorological Department official said on Tuesday. Sriganganagar was the coldest place in the state recording 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded 12.5 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar and 14.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, which was 9 notches below the normal. The minimum temperature in Churu was 5 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer and Bikaner (8.1 each), Jaipur (8.4), Ajmer (11.5), Barmer (11.9), Jodhpur (12.3) and Kota (12.8).

The MeT department has forecast a drop in the minimum temperature for Wednesday.

