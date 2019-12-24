Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need Centre's support for locust control in western Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:32 IST
Need Centre's support for locust control in western Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked the central government to provide additional resources and support for locust control as they continue to be active in the western districts bordering the state. The chief minister on Tuesday reviewed measures being taken to control locust attacks in various districts of western Rajasthan to save crops and other vegetation.

Locust outbreaks have occurred in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Nagaur districts. Gehlot said the persistence of locusts is not a normal phenomenon and since the subject of locust control is mainly under the Centre, it should provide additional resources and support to the state government for effective control over it.

It was informed in the meeting that locusts have been active in the western region of the state for many months. To control this, the state government is continuously taking action in collaboration with the locust warning body of the Centre. The state's agriculture department is in contact with the locust warning body's regional office in Jodhpur, according to a statement.

Locust activity generally decreases with the onset of winter around October but the issue is persisting this year. This is expected to affect the crops. It was also mentioned in the meeting that locusts come into the western border of the state from Pakistan. International cooperation and coordination is necessary for effective control over this problem. The Centre should take initiative and provide necessary additional technical expertise, cooperation and resources to the state government.

Since May, 9-10 large locust groups have entered the state so far. The locust warning organisation along with the agriculture department has controlled locusts covering 3.1 lakh hectares and saved crops and other vegetation since May.

More than 2.21 lakh litres of malathion chemical has been sprayed. To save the crops from a locust outbreak, the state government has so far approved Rs 3.07 crore. Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria and Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department Nareshpal Gangwar and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says parliament working on bill to allow troop deployment to Libya

Turkey may need to draft a bill to allow for troop deployment to Libya and its parliament is working on the issue, Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, after Ankara signed a military cooperation agreement with Tripoli last ...

Trump hopes for Christmas vase, not missile test, from NKorea

Palm Beach, Dec 24 AFP US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he hoped that North Korea would not deliver a missile test as its threatened Christmas gift that could reignite global tensions over its nuclear programme. North Korean leader...

Air India invites applications to fill 3 director-level positions

Disinvestment-bound Air India looks to fill three director level positions and has invited applications from suitable candidates for the posts. Executive director-level officials are currently officiating the positions of director operation...

IndiGo partners with Chimes Aviation Academy to train pilots

Budget airline IndiGo announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Chimes Aviation Academy CAA to select and train ab-initio pilots as future junior first officers under the airlines flagship training programme -- Cadet Pilot Programme. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019