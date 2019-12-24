Senior Maoist leader surrenders Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): A 51-year-old senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) with a Rs five lakh reward on his head surrendered before Telangana police on Tuesday. K Srinivas, who had gone underground since 1990 and was working with central committee members, surrendered before the Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police, they said.

"Srinivas, who hails from Telangana, had some disputes with the Maoists central leadership, their ideology and also had some personal reasons and so surrendered before the police," a senior police official told PTI. Srinivas is a notified underground cadre and carries Rs five lakh in cash reward on his head, he said.

"He worked in various cadres of the Maoist party in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

