Senior Maoist leader surrenders
Senior Maoist leader surrenders Hyderabad, Dec 24 (PTI): A 51-year-old senior leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) with a Rs five lakh reward on his head surrendered before Telangana police on Tuesday. K Srinivas, who had gone underground since 1990 and was working with central committee members, surrendered before the Kamareddy District Superintendent of Police, they said.
"Srinivas, who hails from Telangana, had some disputes with the Maoists central leadership, their ideology and also had some personal reasons and so surrendered before the police," a senior police official told PTI. Srinivas is a notified underground cadre and carries Rs five lakh in cash reward on his head, he said.
"He worked in various cadres of the Maoist party in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand," the official said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Hyderabad
- Telangana
- CPI
- Uttar Pradesh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Jharkhand
ALSO READ
Telangana HC to hear encounter case today
SC agrees to consider hearing on Wednesday PIL seeking SIT probe into encounter of 4 accused in gangrape, murder of Hyderabad vet.
Nippon Express (India) Obtains GDP Certification at Warehouse in Hyderabad Airport Air Cargo Complex
Gangrape-murder of Hyderabad vet: SC to consider hearing PIL for probe into encounter of 4 accused
AP CM lauds KCR, Telangana cops on 'encounter' deaths