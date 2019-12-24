Left Menu
CAT Hyderabad sets aside suspension of IPS trainee

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:47 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:47 IST
The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bench here on Tuesday set aside the suspension of a trainee IPS officer who has been booked on charges of domestic violence on a complaint by his wife. CAT Chairman Justice L Narasimha Reddy and administrative member B V Sudhakar passed the order allowing a petition by the trainee officer challenging the recent order of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspending the offer of appointment to him.

They directed the MHA to allow the IPS probationer to attend training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here. The MHA ordered the suspension after considering the issue in view of the case pending investigation/trial against the IPS trainee officer.

According to the trainee officer's counsel K Sudhakar Reddy, the CAT Bench found fault with the MHA order and said the question of suspension does not arise as he was only a probationer and no provision was quoted under which the power (of suspension) was invoked. Besides it was not related to service and it was a domestic issue. On October 27, the IPS probationer was booked under IPC sections 498 A (domestic violence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, based on the complaint filed by his wife, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

According to the FIR, the couple who were in love with each other got married in February 2018. However, after getting selected for the IPS cadre, he reportedly started ignoring his 28-year-old wife as his parents threatened to commit suicide if he continued to live with her.

Unable to bear the neglect, the woman attempted suicide on July 16 this year. She twice lodged complaints with police who counselled the couple. Later, in another complaint she accused him of threatening her with dire consequences if she did not agree for divorce. PTI VVK VS VS.

