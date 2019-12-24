3 held for stealing gold from Mumbai unit they joined days ago
Three workers of a jewellery unit were arrested by Borivali police within 12 hours of them allegedly stealing gold and other valuables, an official said on Tuesday. The three are natives of West Bengal and had planned to take a train to the eastern state when they were nabbed near Kalyan station in neighbouring Thane district, he said.
"They stole gold and other items weighing 65 grams on December 23, having joined the unit just three days earlier. They were given 250 grams of gold to work on but they vanished with a part of it," he said.
"We rightly guessed they would try to flee to West Bengal and so kept a watch at terminuses like Kurla LTT, CSMT and Kalyan. On a tip-off, we picked one of them from Reay Road, and he gave us the location of his accomplices at Kalyan station," he added. They were identified as Ariful Islam Sheikh (41), Murshid Alam (22) and Mufizul Nurul Alam Sheikh (24)..
