74,000 LED bulbs on street lights fetch green award for Noida

Noida's plan to replace 74,000 street lamps with LED bulbs has been selected as joint winner for a central government affiliated agency's award in energy efficiency category, officials said on Tuesday. The Noida Authority's project, which is expected to save 56 per cent energy, has been chosen for the "Smart City - Empowering India Awards' under the aegis of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), a senior official said.

"The project has been chosen under the category 'Best Climate Smart City Project' for retrofitting of 74,000 number of street lights with energy efficient LED lights as the joint winner," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said. MoHUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will present the award to winners on January 10, he said.

Tyagi said no cost was incurred by the Noida Authority for the project, which was being executed by Tata Projects Limited under the Esco model. "The private company has replaced all conventional bulbs with energy efficient LED lights and they will get their money from the money saved in power bills. The authority has not paid them any money," he said.

The project will also cut carbon emission by 1.87 lakh tonnes, according to the Noida Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.