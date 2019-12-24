Constable's house robbed, Rs 13 lakh stolen in Maharashtra

Thieves burgled the house of a police constable and decamped with Rs 13.25 lakh in cash here in Maharashtra, police said. Thetheft in the Itwara area of Jalna district came to light on Tuesday when police constable Momin Abdul Shakur Abdul Aziz returned home from his native place Sevli after two days, they said.

He found his house to be in a mess and cash missing, the police said. Aziz had recently sold a plotand kept cash in the cupboard, they said.

The thieves broke the lock of the house and took away Rs 13.25 lakh in cash, the police added. The constable, posted at the district police headquarters here, has lodged a complaint with the Kadim Jalna police station.

Further investigation was on, the police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

