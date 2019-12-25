Mining dept engineer arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan

A superintendent engineer of the mining and geology department was caught red-handed when taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan's Kota district on Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. According to a complaint filed by contractor Rajendra Kumar, the accused, Panna Lal Meena, had demanded Rs 2 lakh from him for favour in a project.

The deal was settled at Rs 1 lakh, Bundi district ACB DSP Tarunkant Somani said. He said the accused was caught red-handed on Wednesday when accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The money was recovered and a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

