Hemant Soren to meet Congress prez Sonia Gandhi this evening
Jharkhand Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi here on Wednesday evening to invite her to his swearing-in ceremony scheduled on December 29. Sources close to him said Soren has already spoken to Gandhi and wanted to invite her to the ceremony personally.
Soren also wanted to thank the Congress party and its leadership for their support in helping form a coalition government in the state, they said. They added that Soren is on his way to New Delhi from Ranchi and would be landing here in the evening, after which he would meet Gandhi.
AICC in-charge for Jharkhand RPN Singh and the party's coordinator for Jharkhand polls Ajay Sharma are accompanying Soren.
