Himachal likely to get fresh snowfall on New Year's eve

Some parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive fresh snowfall on the last day of the year, the meteorological department said on Wednesday. Isolated places in the middle and high hills are likely to witness rain, snowfall on December 31, Director of Shimla Meteorological Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.

Thundershowers are expected at some places in the plains and low hills of the state on Thursday, he added. Meanwhile, the weather remained dry and cold in the state on Wednesday with dense fog in the plains and lower hills. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state have settled below normal in the last 24 hours, he said.

Low visibility was observed due to dense fog in Una and southwestern part of Kangra district, he added. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at minus 12.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Manali in Kullu and Kufri in Shimla district shivered at minus 2.6 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively, he added. The minimum temperature in Dalhousie and Shimla was 2.2 and 2.3 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

Sundernagar recorded a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhuntar (0.2), Solan (0.5), Chamba (1.5), Palampur (2), Dharamshala (2.3), Mandi and Hamirpur (4.1 each) Singh said. The minimum temperatures in Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and Nahan was 2.4, 5, 5.6 and 8.9 degrees Celsius respectively, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.