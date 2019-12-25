Rajasthan guv, CM, Dy CM condole death of soldier

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condoled the death of Saurabh Katara, a soldier from Rajasthan's Bharatpur who was killed in a terrorist attack in Kashmir. The Army jawan died in the attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Mishra prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage for the soldier's family. Gehlot tweeted, "Salute the martyrdom of our brave soldier Saurabh Katara, who made the supreme sacrifice...We all stand with his family members in this most difficult time...May God give them strength."

Pilot also paid obeisance to the soldier. The deputy chief minister said, "I bow down to the martyrdom of Bharatpur's brave soldier Saurabh Katara. In this difficult time, the Congress stands with the soldier's family members. May god give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear the shock." PTI AG AD

