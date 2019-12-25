MP govt official caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

An official of the Weights and Measurement Department in Madhya Pradesh was on Wednesday caught taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, the Lokayukta Police said. District Weight and Measurement officer, Pankaj Kanodia, had sought the bribe amount from complainant, Suresh Ratadiya, for the verification of a petrol pump, Lokayukta Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shailendra Singh Thakur said.

Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta Police laid a trap and arrested Kanodia while he was accepting the money in his office, he said. He was booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, Thakur said, adding that further investigation was underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

