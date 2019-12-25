Left Menu
Pak army resorts to artillery shelling along LoC in Uri sector

Representative image

The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling by artillery guns and mortars along the LoC in northern Kashmir's Uri sector, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian army on Wednesday, officials said. The Pakistani troops also used small arms to target several civilian and defense locations in the sector in Baramulla district, they said.

Indian troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) have retaliated resulting in heavy exchange of fire which is going on till the reports last came in from the area, they said. Shelling by artillery guns has also targeted villages deep inside the LoC on this side triggering and panic among the residents.

