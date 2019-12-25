Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 to be observed as 'Susashan Sankalp Varsh': Khattar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 19:58 IST
2020 to be observed as 'Susashan Sankalp Varsh': Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that 2020 would be observed as 'Susashan Sankalp Varsh' during which suggestions and reforms in the field of governance would be invited from the people of the state. A dedicated website would also be prepared for the purpose on which the people could upload their suggestions. The best among all such suggestions to be received on the website would be considered by the state government, Khattar said while addressing a state-level 'Good Governance Day' programme in Gurgaon.

He also announced three categories of awards for the outstanding government employees, according to an official statement. In all, 500 awards would be given to the employees in the state on December 25, 2020.

Earlier, the chief minister launched five new e-initiatives, including website of 22 districts of Haryana. With the launch of additional 42 new schemes and services on 'Saral Portal' on Wednesday, the number of such schemes and services has reached to 527.

These schemes and services pertaining to the 38 departments, boards and corporations are being provided to the people of the state through more than 6,000 'Atal Seva Kendras' and 115 Antyodaya Kendras throughout 22 districts of the state, he said. The 'Lokayukta Portal' has been developed with several features like acceptance of complaint or grievances, marking of complaint or grievances, enquiry of complaints, disposal of complaints, finalization of complaints and daily cause list.

'Web-Helris', which was also launched on the occasion, is a web-enabled integrated solution for deed registration and land records management. "Today we are celebrating the birth anniversaries of late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malaviya," Khattar said.

He said in November 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that every year December 25 would be celebrated as Good Governance Day. "In the same series, today the sixth Good Governance Day was being celebrated,” the chief minister said.

"People elect their representatives with some aspirations and it is the responsibility of government employees and officers to provide the common masses uninterrupted services nearest to their home," he said. This, he said, could be possible through e-governance.

Khattar said there are about 3.50 lakh government employees in Haryana and they all should work efficiently adhering to the timelines. While describing corruption as a big menace, he said minimizing human interface and adoption of e-governance could go a long way in eradicating this menace from society.

On the occasion, the chief minister also exhorted the employees not resort to agitations and dharnas to press for their demands and always help maintaining an atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state, the statement said. He said they should be cautious of “those divisive forces which try to create an environment against the government”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

TSRTC employees retirement age rised to 60 by T'gana govt

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase...

5 antique 'asthadhatu' idols worth Rs 5 cr stolen from ancient temple: Police

Five ashthadhatu idols worth several crores of rupees were stolen from a 500-year-old temple in a village in the neighbouring Mahoba district near here, police said on Wednesday. Kulpahad police stations SHO Abhimanyu Singh Yadav on Wednesd...

25-feet-tall statue of Vajpayee made by artist from Jaipur

The 25-feet-tall imposing statue of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee installed at Lucknow has been made by an artist from Jaipur-- Rajkumar Pandit, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. Th...

Festivity grips nation as jingle bells rent the air, markets turn Christmas red

Yuletide spirit gripped most parts of the nation with markets turning Christmas red and homes, churches and public places illuminated, as midnight masses and resonance of carols ushered in the festival Wednesday. However, the mood was sombr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019