J&K Police chief calls for intensifying search operations to flush out terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday directed officers to intensify cordon and search operations (CASO) to flush out terrorists from the valley. Chairing a high-level meeting at the police control room in Kashmir, the DGP said nobody was above the law and the one who breaks it must be dealt with firmly.

The DGP emphasised on collective measures to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border. The DGP said that although we have got successes across Jammu and Kashmir against the terrorists, yet we should continue our actions against them with coordinated strategies to ensure long lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir." The DGP said that training in tackling law and order situation has been upgraded to sharpen the skills of police personnel to meet any challenge.

Stressing that public cooperation has helped in maintaining law and order, he directed the officers to ensure that law-abiding people are not put to any inconvenience during their day-to-day activities. The DGP reiterated that the support of community was essential and more and more public cooperation should be ensured by prioritising community-based programmes.

He directed the officers that all possible help should be extended to the public as and when required. The meeting also deliberated on various important issues relating to the internal security.

The officers representing different districts briefed the DGP about the measures taken on different fronts with regard to safety and security of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

