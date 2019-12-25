Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intense cold in northern states on Christmas, water supply lines freeze in Srinagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 21:58 IST
Intense cold in northern states on Christmas, water supply lines freeze in Srinagar

It was freezing cold in most parts of the northern states on Christmas day, with Srinagar recording its coldest night of the season at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius that froze water supply lines at several places and Haryana government announcing that schools will remain closed on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) severe cold accompanied by fog is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on Thursday. The weather office said thundershowers are expected at some places in the plains and low hills of Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Narnaul was the coldest recorded place in Haryana at 3.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Sikar was the coldest in Rajasthan at 2.5 degrees Celsius and Keylong recorded the lowest in Himachal Pradesh at minus 12.4 degrees Celsius. Also, Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of the winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum temperature drops considerably.

In Delhi, moderate to dense fog was witnessed in the morning and the maximum temperature settled at 12.7 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal. The weatherman said a cold wave is likely to hit the city as the mercury is expected to drop to 4 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Since December 16, the national capital has registered nine cold days, equal to that recorded in 2003. Cold conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab as well and is likely to continue for the next two days. Hisar recorded the second coldest temperature in Haryana at 4.1 degrees Celsius, after Narnaul.

Biting cold also continued in several other parts of Haryana, including Karnal (6 deg C), Rohtak (5 deg C), Bhiwani (5.7 deg C), Sirsa (6.1 deg C) and Ambala (5.5 deg C). Faridkot was the coldest in Punjab at 4.6 deg C. Ludhiana at 5.5 deg C, Patiala at 5.8 deg C, Bathinda at 5.9 deg C, Halwara at 5.8 deg C, Adampur at 7.2 deg C and Amritsar at 6.5 deg C too experienced a cold night.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.9 degree Celsius. Most parts of Haryana and Punjab were engulfed by a thick blanket of fog in the morning. Kashmir reeled under sub-zero temperatures with Srinagar experiencing the coldest night of the season so far.

The minimum temperature across Kashmir and Ladakh remained several degrees below the freezing point. In Srinagar, the extreme cold led to freezing of water supply lines at several places. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.0 deg C. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at 11.4 deg C.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was the coldest recorded place in the valley, the weather office said. Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley - in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 9.4 deg C. Kokernag town, also in the south, recorded a low of minus 6.7 deg C, while Kupwara in the north, registered the minimum of minus 5.6 deg C.

Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a low of minus 17.8 degrees Celsius. The 'Chillai-Kalan' period in Kashmir began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

In Rajasthan, Pilani, Churu, Jaisalmer and Ganganagar recorded minimum temperatures of 4.3 deg C, 4.5 deg C, 5.4 deg C and 5.8 deg C, respectively. The night temperature in Bikaner, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Dabok were 6.1 deg C, 7.1 deg C, 9.5 deg C, 10.2 deg C and 12.2 deg C, respectively. The weather conditions are likely to remain the same till Friday.

The weather office predicted fresh snowfall and rains in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on the last day of the year. On Wednesday, the weather remained dry and cold with dense fog in the plains and lower hills. The maximum and minimum temperatures settled below normal limits.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district registered a low of minus 4.6 deg C, while Manali in Kullu and Kufri in Shimla district shivered at minus 2.6 and minus 1 deg C respectively. The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Shimla were 2.2 and 2.3 deg C respectively.

Among other places, Sundernagar recorded a low of 0.1 deg C, followed by Bhuntar (0.2 deg C), Solan (0.5 deg C), Chamba (1.5 deg C), Palampur (2 deg C), Dharamshala (2.3 deg C), Mandi and Hamirpur (4.1 deg C). The minimum temperatures in Kangra, Bilaspur, Una and Nahan was 2.4 deg C, 5 deg C, 5.6 deg C and 8.9 deg C respectively.

Very light rain/thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. The weatherman said severe cold day temperatures were recorded at most places in the western part of the state and at many places in the eastern region.

He said the weather is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely at many places on Thursday. The IMD predicted cold day conditions at isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during the next five days. Dense fog is likely in isolated pockets over Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and lower reaches of the Western Himalayan region during the same period, it added.

The agency's weather forecast said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely in isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi FM to visit Pak to address concerns after Imran's Malaysia summit pull-out

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal will visit Pakistan on Thursday in what appears to be a damage control exercise by Riyadh to address the growing criticism against it after Islamabad pulled out of the Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim natio...

NADA collects sample at Ranji Game: Delhi's Chandela, Hyderabad's Agarwal give samples

The officials of the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA checked in at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground for in-competition testing of cricketers playing the Ranji Trophy group A league game between Delhi and Hyderabad. Two representatives -- a Dope...

Rajasthan: Senior official of Mining Dept arrested for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh

A senior official of the Mining Department was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs one lakh from a contractor after he applied for the release of his security and bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh, DSP of Anti-Corruption Bur...

Gujarat: Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, one held

A man was allegedly beaten to death by the owner of a factory and its two supervisors at Ghuntu village in Morbi district of Gujarat on the suspicion of theft, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place two days...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019