2 held for smuggling cattle from Punjab to Bihar
Two people were arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly smuggling a dozen oxen from Punjab to Bihar, police said on Wednesday. The accused were held on Tuesday in Dadri area while they were carrying the cattle covered under a tarpaulin inside a truck from Punjab to Bihar, the police said.
"The 12 oxen were being taken to be slaughtered in Bihar. Two men have been arrested and their 10-tyre truck impounded," a police spokesperson said. Those arrested were identified as Ram Singh, a native of Amritsar, and Israr, who hails from Amethi, the spokesperson said.
An FIR was lodged against the duo on a charge of cruelty against animals and proceedings were underway, the police said.
