Punjab: Power tariff hike irks people in Gurdaspur

The government's decision to increase electricity tariffs has irked people in Gurdaspur, with many saying that the move will make the lives of ordinary people harder. According to a government order, power will become Rs 0.30 costlier for domestic consumers and Rs 0.29 for commercial usage from January 2020. The hike will cost Rs 20/horsepower more to farmers.

Speaking to ANI here, a shopkeeper said that the government is going to add to the burden of the common man from the new year. "The Punjab government's electricity department is going to impose a new burden on the people starting the new year. The power tariffs in Punjab are already higher compared to that in other states," Rajinder Sharma, a local, said.

Ramandeep Singh, another local, said expressed anguish against the new order and demanded that the new tariffs should be withdrawn. He said, "People are already facing inflation and recession and the new order will make it very difficult for them to bear this burden. The government should recall this decision as soon as possible."

Raising concern over the power tariff hike, Tarlok Singh also demanded immediate withdrawal of the new order. The power tariffs have been increased as many as 11 occasions since Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government assumed the office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.