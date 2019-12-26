Left Menu
Karnataka: Disabled children buried neck-deep during solar eclipse for 'cure'

Three specially-abled children were buried up till the neck at Tajsultanpur village in Kalaburagi, during Solar Eclipse earlier today as their parents believed that the children will be cured of deformities after this.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:40 IST
Karnataka: Disabled children buried neck-deep during solar eclipse for 'cure'
Taj Sultanpur villagers of Kalaburagi district overseeing disabled children (blurred face) buried neck-deep in the soil during the solar eclipse here on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

Three specially-abled children were buried up till the neck at Tajsultanpur village in Kalaburagi, during Solar Eclipse earlier today as their parents believed that the children will be cured of deformities after this. Three children who were kept in a pit for more than two hours were brought back to the surface only after the eclipse ended.

A women activist of Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane -Ashwini alerted the concerned officials after she came to know about the incident from the resident of the village. Thereafter, a team of rationalists including ex-MLA B R Patil reached the spot and urged the parents to come to dig out the children.

The solar eclipse holds religious importance and special prayers were offered on the occasion. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued around 11 in the morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

