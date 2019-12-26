Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 26-12-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  Created: 26-12-2019 16:31 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DES9 UP-NRC-WAQF BOARD UP Shia Central Waqf Board favours NRC implementation Lucknow: Favouring implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board on Thursday said Indian Muslims do not have any threat from it.

DES16 UP-CAA-DEPLORE Magsaysay awardee deplores 'vengeance' with which UP govt is acting against protesters Lucknow: Failing to get an appointment with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Magsaysay awardee Sandeep Pandey on Thursday wrote an open letter to him stating that the "vengeance" with which the state government was acting against protesting activists is condemnable and called for "more maturity and restraint". DES15 PB-SHAHEEDI SABHA Shaheedi Sabha: Thousands pay homage to youngest children of Guru Gobind Singh Fatehgarh Sahib: Thousands of devotees braved the cold to pay homage to the youngest children of Guru Gobind Singh on the first day of the Shaheedi Sabha here on Thursday.

DES19 PB-RAVEENA-BOOKED Raveena Tandon among three booked by Amritsar police for 'hurting religious sentiments' Amritsar: Amritsar police has booked Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a TV show, a senior official said on Thursday. NRG3 PB-COLD Temperatures plummet further in Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh: Cold wave intensified in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday as the minimum and maximum temperatures further plummeted in the two states. IN THE PIPELINE Lucknow: BJP government afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, alleges Akhilesh Yadav..

