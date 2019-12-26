Left Menu
Congress MP asks Guv, CM to reconsider appointment of Dev

  Updated: 26-12-2019 16:55 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 16:55 IST
Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Thursday asked Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to reconsider the appointment of Hitesh Dev Sarma as the new State Coordinator of the National Register of Citizens. In separate letters to the governor and chief minister, the Congress MP from Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency appealed to them to reconsider the appointment in view of various "controversial posts" by Dev Sarma in the social media against a particular community.

"In pursuant to the various controversial posts as shared by Dev Sarma in social media against a particular community, it is not desirable to appoint such a biased person to handle a highly sensitive position of state coordinator of the National Register of Citizens. From the various posts the biasedness of Dev Sarma is quite apparent and palpable", Khaleque claimed. The Congress MP said " ... I am concerned with his (Dev Sarma's) biasedness against a particular community and fell he is not a fit person to handle such a sensitive post." Khaleque alleged that if Dev Sarma is in the helm of affairs there is every likelihood that the process or reverfication would be done in a biased manner.

Dev Sarma was appointed by the Assam government as the state NRC Coordinator after the transfer of Prateek Hajela. PTI ESB RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

