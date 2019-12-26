Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,113 people arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests: UP Police

A total of 1,113 have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests which turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, according to the police on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:55 IST
1,113 people arrested in connection with anti-CAA protests: UP Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,113 have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests which turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, according to the police on Thursday. "A total of 1,113 people were arrested in connection with the riots and preventive action was taken against 5,558 others during the anti-CAA protest," the statement by UP police read.

The statement added that a total of 327 FIRs were lodged in connection with the protests and 19 people had lost their lives in violence over the issue. "288 policemen were injured, and 61 of them had received bullet injuries during the protests," it added.

The police have also seized 35 country-made pistols, 69 live rounds and 647 shells from the locations of protest. The law enforcement agency also acted tough against internet users who posted 'inciting content' during the course of protests on social media.

"124 people arrested for posting inciting content on social media. 93 FIRs registered. Action was taken on 19409 social media posts. 9372 Twitter, 9856 Facebook, and 181 YouTube profiles blocked," the statement said. Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144, prohibiting the assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in various parts of the state in view of the law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Highest officer in uniform 'breached limits of institutional role': CPI(M) on Gen Rawat's comments

Left parties on Thursday slammed Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat for criticising the anti-CAA protestors, and said as the highest officer in uniform he has breached the limit of his institutional role. CPIM urged that the General to apologise to...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivias government of ...

Inter-state drug racket busted; three held

Inter-state drug racket busted three held Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTI Three people were arrested here on Thursday for running an inter-state drugs racket, police said. A total of 150 gm of heroin and two kg of ganja, all worth Rs 15 lakh ...

Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say

Two foreign academics detained in Iran have begun a hunger strike in protest against their incarceration, according to a letter published by their supporters. Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and British-Australian academic Kylie M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019