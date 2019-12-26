Mortal remains of Army jawan consigned to flames

Mortal remains of Indian Army sepoy Saurabh Katara, who was martyred in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, were consigned to flames in Bharatpur on Thursday. The last rites were performed at Barauli Brahman village with full state honor, Bharatpur Collector Nathmal Didel said.

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh paid tributes to Katara by laying a floral wreath. His younger brother lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members, relatives and a large number of villagers.

