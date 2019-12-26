3 held with over 12,000 fake branded watches, booked for copyright violation

Three men were arrested here for allegedly violating the Copyright Act after over 12,000 fake branded watches were seized from their possession, police said on Thursday. The arrests were made on Wednesday in Phase III police station area following a tip-off by an employee of an IT solutions firm, they said.

"As many as 12,600 watches were recovered from the possession of the accused. They would paste forged logos of Titan and Fastrack on these low-quality watches and then sell them off in the market," a police spokesperson said. "The watches recovered from them are estimated worth Rs 37.80 lakh," the spokesperson said.

Those arrested were identified as Shivkumar Singh, a native of Farukkhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Gupta and Mandeep Narula, both from Delhi, the police said. They were booked under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, which attracts imprisonment for not less than six months and may be extended to three years along with a fine amounting not less than Rs 50,000 and up to Rs two lakh, the police added.

