2 Chinese passengers held for entering IGI using invalid tickets

CISF personnel apprehended two Chinese men at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here for allegedly using invalid tickets to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Thursday. While Zhihui Li was nabbed on Thursday for using an "edited" ticket to Malawi to enter the terminal-3 area of the airport, Tan Ya was nabbed on Wednesday for the same offence of using an invalid ticket to Hong Kong, he added.

In both the cases, the Chinese passengers were stopped by CISF personnel and questioned as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, the official said. They were later handed over to the Delhi police on charges of criminal trespass, he added.

