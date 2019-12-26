Bedi questions CM's plea to President to recall her Puducherry Dec 26 (PTI): Hitting back at Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy for demanding her recall, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said whether being sensitive and respectful to the social and spiritual fabric of the union territory warranted such a demand. The Chief Minister had presented a memorandum to the President Ram Nath Kovind during the latter's visit to the union territory on December 23, highlighting the administrative and fiscal issues the government had been facing because of Bedi's intervention.

Narayanasamy had alleged in the memorandum that she had not done anything for development of Puducherry ever since she assumed office in 2016. Reacting to the Chief Minister's demand that she be recalled, the Lieutenant Governor, in a press release, said he should also clarify whether facilitating casinos, roadside breweries and widespread sale of lottery tickets meant development.

She further wanted to know whether it was undemocratic when an administrator (Lt Governor) questions these practices. Bedi said, "As the people of Puducherry also do not want any of these business practices, the Chief Minister needs to explain to this to the people at large about such practices." She asked whether not concurring with the Chief Minister or referring to the government of India the differences of opinion between her and the territorial government could be termed as irregular, autocratic, illegal or undemocratic.

