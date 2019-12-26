Protest marches against CAA continue in Kerala Kozhikode/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 (PTI): Hundreds of students, women, youth and folk artistes on Thursday took out separate protest marches in Kozhikode against the amended Citizenship Act. Women activists, belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also marched against the CAA holding aloft banners stating "stop murder of democracy" and also sat in front of Akashvani here in protest.

In another march, theatre artistes, mime and folk artistes took out a massive procession from the Mananchira Grounds in the port city. Students, youth and a large gathering of women were seen raising slogans "shut down concentration camps" and "Down Down NRC".

A women's collective also took out a protest march. In Thiruvananthapuram, youth activists of the IUML also took out a march, and a day and night protest was held by another set of protestors..

