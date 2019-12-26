Two drug peddlers arrested in Reasi

Two drug peddlers were arrested after an unspecified quantity of heroin was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district , officials said on Thursday. During a routine check, police intercepted two persons Mohmmad Rafiq and Kulveer at Banganga area in Katra town on Wednesday night, they said.

During their frisking, an unspecified quantity of heroin was recovered from them and they were arrested, they said adding a case has been registered against them. PTI AB RAX

