JNV teacher suspended for taking part in anti-CAA protests in

A woman teacher of a government school in Assam's Jorhat district has been suspended for allegedly taking part in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, officials said on Thursday. Bondita Bora, a teacher in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Titabar, was suspended on Tuesday for "unauthorised participation" in anti-CAA protests between December 10 and 16, the officials said.

"She is also accused of instigating students to take part in the protests," they said. Speaking to reporters after receiving her suspension order, Bora said, "I have done nothing wrong by taking part in the protests. I am an Assamese and I will always stand for my motherland. I do not mind losing my job for agitating against the CAA and will continue to protest." The Assam government had on December 24 issued an order to the Elementary Education Department asking its employees to refrain from posting political content on social media.

The notification by the Director of Elementary Education had warned its permanent and contractual employees of disciplinary action if they were found indulging in "political activities on different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram among others." Any such activity will violate the provisions of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, it said. Educationists, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and several other organisations had condemned the order and termed it an attempt by the government to suppress the anti- CAA movement in the state..

