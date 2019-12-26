Trump flays Polosi, rubbished impeachment as ‘bogus’ and against interests of USA

Intensifying his attack on the opposition on Thursday, the US president (POTUS) Donald Trump flayed the Congress speaker Nansy Pelosi and called the impeachment against him as 'bogus'. The President also alleged that the impeachment process is hampering the interests of the USA at global level as it has become difficult for him to deal with foreign leaders as he is occupied in defending his position.

"Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last three years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats and their bogus impeachment scam. Bad for USA!" said Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday. The US Congress has approved impeachment against the President Donald Trump where the Democrats were in majority but the President is confident to wade through the Senate where his party holds majority.

Trump also slammed the US Congress Speaker and Democrat leader Nansy Pelosi. "Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate," said the President. He further added, "Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there,". Earlier also Trump had alleged that Pelosi's district in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. "It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!" added Trump.

It is expected that the Senate will initiate impeachment proceedings after the Christmas Holidays in which Congress would also appoint its impeachment managers.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.