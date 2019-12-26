Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump flays Polosi, rubbished impeachment as ‘bogus’ and against interests of USA

The President also alleged that the impeachment process is hampering the interests of the USA at global level as it has become difficult for him to deal with foreign leaders as he is occupied in defending his position.

Trump flays Polosi, rubbished impeachment as ‘bogus’ and against interests of USA
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Intensifying his attack on the opposition on Thursday, the US president (POTUS) Donald Trump flayed the Congress speaker Nansy Pelosi and called the impeachment against him as 'bogus'. The President also alleged that the impeachment process is hampering the interests of the USA at global level as it has become difficult for him to deal with foreign leaders as he is occupied in defending his position.

"Despite all of the great success that our Country has had over the last three years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats and their bogus impeachment scam. Bad for USA!" said Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday. The US Congress has approved impeachment against the President Donald Trump where the Democrats were in majority but the President is confident to wade through the Senate where his party holds majority.

Trump also slammed the US Congress Speaker and Democrat leader Nansy Pelosi. "Nancy Pelosi has no leverage over the Senate. Mitch McConnell did not nose his way into the impeachment process in the House, and she has no standing in the Senate," said the President. He further added, "Crazy Nancy should clean up her filthy dirty District & help the homeless there,". Earlier also Trump had alleged that Pelosi's district in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. "It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!" added Trump.

It is expected that the Senate will initiate impeachment proceedings after the Christmas Holidays in which Congress would also appoint its impeachment managers.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...

India's first AC local train completes two years of service

Indias first broad gauge air-conditioned local train, which was initiated by Western Railway, completed two years of its run on Wednesday. According to a press release. the unique air-conditioned train has received immense appreciation and ...

UP CM launches economic census

Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become countrys economic powerhouse, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday at the launch of the seventh economic census. Economic census would not only collect data but will also act as a pillar ...

HPCC to celebrate 135th foundation day of INC in Gurugram

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee HPCC will be celebrating the 135th foundation day of the Indian National Congress on December 28 at Sohna in Gurugram. Dr Ajay Chaudhary, General Secretary, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee has discl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019