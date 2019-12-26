iCreate to be made world-class institute: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh said on Thursday that the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate) here would be made a world class institute. Singh visited the institute, an autonomous centre of excellence of the Gujarat government set up to nurture budding entrepreneurs.

The centre was established when Narendra Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat. Singh held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on how to take the centre ahead, a state government release said.

During the meeting, Singh said the Centre would be turned into "a world class institute" with joint efforts of the Centre and the state, the release said. Rupani assured full cooperation from the state, it added..

