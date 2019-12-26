Left Menu
Development News Edition

Row over university conferring honorary doctorate on lyricist Vairamuthu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 23:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:12 IST
Row over university conferring honorary doctorate on lyricist Vairamuthu

A controversy erupted on Thursday over a private university's decision to confer honorary doctorate on noted Tamil poet, novelist and lyricist Vairamuthu at a convocation ceremony on Saturday which is scheduled to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Two Hindu outfits opposed the move and announced black flag protests outside the University at suburban Kattankulathur.

Indu Makkal Katchi and the Hindu Munnadi announced the protest, with the latter saying it will stage the demo against Singh also. The Hindu Munnani alleged Vairamuthu earlier made some controversial remarks about woman Vaishnavite saint Andal, following which protests had erupted against the national award winning lyricist.

Police complaints were also filed against him, it said. Indu Makkal Katchi said its founder Arjun Sampath "condemns" the event, "and announces black flag protest in front of the venue on the day".

He alleged Vairamuthu had to face sexual harassment charges in past. Vairamuthu had denied the allegations against him. He had also denied making objectionable remarks against Andal, even as he had expressed regret.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Anti-CAA protests: IYC sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi, Shah

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

If 10 more state govt opposes NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

CPI M leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centres plan to have an NPR would be buried. ...

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Perus labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corps Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six very serious violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.The Ministry of Labou...

INSIGHT-Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in Indian neighbourhood

Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and stepped out for a smoke before lunch. Minutes later, he was dead, shot in the head.His death, and the killing by gunfire of four other Muslim men the ...

MP BJP to carry out awareness campaign on CAA

The Madhya Pradesh unit of theBJP will hold rallies and marches across the state fromJanuary 1 to create awareness about the CitizenshipAmendment Act CAA, it said on ThursdayFormer chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said thatfrom January ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019