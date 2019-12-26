Row over university conferring honorary doctorate on lyricist Vairamuthu

A controversy erupted on Thursday over a private university's decision to confer honorary doctorate on noted Tamil poet, novelist and lyricist Vairamuthu at a convocation ceremony on Saturday which is scheduled to be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Two Hindu outfits opposed the move and announced black flag protests outside the University at suburban Kattankulathur.

Indu Makkal Katchi and the Hindu Munnadi announced the protest, with the latter saying it will stage the demo against Singh also. The Hindu Munnani alleged Vairamuthu earlier made some controversial remarks about woman Vaishnavite saint Andal, following which protests had erupted against the national award winning lyricist.

Police complaints were also filed against him, it said. Indu Makkal Katchi said its founder Arjun Sampath "condemns" the event, "and announces black flag protest in front of the venue on the day".

He alleged Vairamuthu had to face sexual harassment charges in past. Vairamuthu had denied the allegations against him. He had also denied making objectionable remarks against Andal, even as he had expressed regret.

