HP: 4 tourists injured, 1 missing after car rolls down deep gorge

Four tourists sustained severe injuries and one is missing after a car rolled down a deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali-Solang road in Himachal Pradesh.

  • Manali (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 09:17 IST
  • Created: 27-12-2019 09:15 IST
HP: 4 tourists injured, 1 missing after car rolls down deep gorge
Representative image.

Four tourists sustained severe injuries and one is missing after a car rolled down a deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali-Solang road in Himachal Pradesh. The accident happened on Thursday evening.

All the injured people have been admitted to a local hospital in Manali. "The car rolled down a cliff into 200 meters deep gorge on NH-3 at Manali Solang road. We will further carry out the search operation for the missing person," DSP Manali Sher Singh said.

Further, the rescue and search operation is still underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

