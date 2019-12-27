Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI 332

The overall air quality in Delhi stood at 'very poor' on Friday with at Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 332, said Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Capital's popular market place Chandani Chowk witnessed a 'severe' AQI of 405 while Mathura road saw 334. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh's Noida recorded a 'very poor' air quality with the AQI standing at 351.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The PM10 and PM2.5 levels in Delhi touched 264 and 161 respectively.

The SAFAR has advised 'Sensitive Groups' to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion when the air quality is not good. "People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see the doctor, if get palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue," it stated in its advisory. (ANI)

