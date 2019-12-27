Four killed in road mishap in AP

A four member family, including twowomen,were killed and another seriously injured in a collisionbetween their car and a state transport corporation bus at ahamlet near Kalkiri,about 70 km from here,according to police

The mishap occurred at Mahal village on Thursday when theywere returning to Rayachoti from here after attending afunction, police said The injured person has been hospitalised

The bus driver has been arrested, police said.

