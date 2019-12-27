AP cabinet defers taking decision on relocating state capital

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Friday deferred taking a decision on relocating the state capital, official sources said. Though the cabinet discussed the recommendations of the expert committee, it did not take a decision as it wanted to wait for the report of an international consulting firm,which is expected to submit the report on January 3, they said.

The cabinet will meet again after that and take a decision, they added. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh could have three capitals as decentralization was a real concept.

The existing capital Amaravati which is only in the basic stages of development could become the "Legislative Capital", port city Visakhapatnam the "Executive Capital" and Kurnool the "Judiciary Capital", he had said. Farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital city at Amaravati, have been agitating over the last couple of days, demanding that the government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh's capital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.