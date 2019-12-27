Students, activists hold anti-CAA protest in Mumbai
Students and social activists on Friday held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protesters gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and gave slogans against the government. They carried banners decrying the Modi government over the move.
"This is a authoritarian regime. It thinks they can do anything. It is this government's responsibility to protect and not oppose the Constitution," Nikita Pathak, a student, said. Another protester said this was a "faceless government", adding the Act is aimed "not against just one community but against the whole country."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Citizenship Amendment Act
- Azad Maidan
- Mumbai
- Modi
- VT
- Constitution
