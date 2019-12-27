Left Menu
One dead, four hurt in Himachal factory explosion

  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:59 IST
One person was killed and four others were injured due to an explosion in the furnace of a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday, the police said.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.

A case has been registered at Nalagarh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

