Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convergence of activities of Health and Sports ministries to boost 'Fit India' movement

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:25 IST
Convergence of activities of Health and Sports ministries to boost 'Fit India' movement

In a bid to boost its 'Fit India' movement, the Centre has decided to converge activities of ministries of Health and Youth Affairs and Sports, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. Vardhan made the announcement after he met Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.

The two ministers charted out an action plan for greater visibility and synergy towards popularising fitness in the country in various age groups. The 'Fit India' movement was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives.

Vardhan said the sports ministry would engage with all institutions of the health ministry, along with other medical institutions and organisations such as the IMA, to create a nationwide consciousness about fitness and wellness. The ministry will also actively engage with state governments, state health ministers and principals of various medical colleges.

Additionally, this will be taken forward with the frontline health functionaries that implement the National Health Mission (NHM) in close association with communities, he said. "The thrust for popularising 'Fit India' movement shall now see convergence of activities of both the ministries as the goal of this national movement is to encourage people towards positive, preventive and promotive health and wellness," Vardhan said.

He said this becomes more significant as all over the world, the burden of non-communicable disease is growing due to our changing patter of lifestyle. "Fitness forms an integral part of wellness, and with this in view, we have already included various activities such as yoga, meditation, daily physical activities, jumba etc in the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) across the country," he said.

"Even simple actions such as walking, cycling, stretching during our office and work hours, along with gyming and jogging help in keeping us fit and healthy," he added. Vardhan said encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle with healthy eating habits has been one of the primary focus of his ministry.

"We have launched the 'Eat Right India' initiative of FSSAI which has seen various promotional activities being rolled out, including the ongoing Eat Right Mela at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium," Vardhan said, adding that FSSAI is also creating awareness on transfat in processed foods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lankan Police arrest former health minister

Sri Lankas former health minister Rajitha Senaratne was arrested at a private hospital here on Friday for addressing a news conference on the infamous white van abductions, the second opposition lawmaker to be apprehended since President Go...

Russia says first hypersonic missiles enter service

Moscow, Dec 27 AFP Russias defence minister told President Vladimir Putin on Friday the first Avangard hypersonic missiles had been put into service, in a move hailed as a major coup for Moscow. Analysts say Russia is the first country to p...

Man killed in accidental firing in Delhi's Rohini

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly after his friend accidentally fired at him in Rohinis Kanjhawala area, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Ashish, was a resident of Nizampur Village, they said.The friend, identified as G...

BJP resorts to personal attacks when it can't answer Rahul Gandhi's 'tough questions': Cong

The Congress on Friday hit back at the BJP for calling Rahul Gandhi liar of the year, saying the ruling party resorts to abuse and personal attacks when it has no answers to his tough questions on issues such as the state of the economy and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019