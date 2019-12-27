Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM visiting Bengaluru on January 2-3; Vice-President on Jan 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 19:48 IST
PM visiting Bengaluru on January 2-3; Vice-President on Jan 7

PM visiting Bengaluru on January 2-3; Vice-President on Jan 7 Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from January 2 to address a gathering of farmers and to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress, among other engagements. The Prime Minister would land here on January 2, and leave for Tumakuru by helicopter and visit Sree Siddaganga Math, an official press release said on Friday.

Later, he would address a mammoth gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony and distribution of fishing equipment at the Junior College grounds in Tumakuru, the release said. He would be returning here the same evening and visit the Defence Research Development Organisation, it said, adding that he would be staying at Raj Bhavan on that day.

On January 3, Modi would be participating at the 107th Session of the Indian Science Congress on the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, before emplaning for New Delhi in the afternoon. A separate official press release said Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu would be visiting Bengaluru on January 7 to participate in the valedictory function of the Indian Science Congress.

According to the tour programme released here on Friday, the Vice-President would be arriving here on the morning of January 7 and proceed to Adamya Chetana and visit the Green Kitchen there. Naidu would then participate at the silver jubilee celebrations of National Assessment and Accreditation Council at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan in the afternoon and be the chief guest at the Valedictory Function of the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress.

He would leave for Hyderabad late in the evening, the release added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico president says right of asylum must be respected in Bolivia spat

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his countrys right to grant asylum must be respected, when asked about an ongoing spat with Bolivia over the South American countrys surveillance of the Mexican embassy there.Mexi...

Sri Lankan Police arrest former health minister

Sri Lankas former health minister Rajitha Senaratne was arrested at a private hospital here on Friday for addressing a news conference on the infamous white van abductions, the second opposition lawmaker to be apprehended since President Go...

Russia says first hypersonic missiles enter service

Moscow, Dec 27 AFP Russias defence minister told President Vladimir Putin on Friday the first Avangard hypersonic missiles had been put into service, in a move hailed as a major coup for Moscow. Analysts say Russia is the first country to p...

Man killed in accidental firing in Delhi's Rohini

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly after his friend accidentally fired at him in Rohinis Kanjhawala area, police said on Friday. The victim, identified as Ashish, was a resident of Nizampur Village, they said.The friend, identified as G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019