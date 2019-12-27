PM visiting Bengaluru on January 2-3; Vice-President on Jan 7 Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be on a two-day official visit to Karnataka from January 2 to address a gathering of farmers and to inaugurate the Indian Science Congress, among other engagements. The Prime Minister would land here on January 2, and leave for Tumakuru by helicopter and visit Sree Siddaganga Math, an official press release said on Friday.

Later, he would address a mammoth gathering at the Krishi Karman Awards presentation ceremony and distribution of fishing equipment at the Junior College grounds in Tumakuru, the release said. He would be returning here the same evening and visit the Defence Research Development Organisation, it said, adding that he would be staying at Raj Bhavan on that day.

On January 3, Modi would be participating at the 107th Session of the Indian Science Congress on the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, before emplaning for New Delhi in the afternoon. A separate official press release said Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu would be visiting Bengaluru on January 7 to participate in the valedictory function of the Indian Science Congress.

According to the tour programme released here on Friday, the Vice-President would be arriving here on the morning of January 7 and proceed to Adamya Chetana and visit the Green Kitchen there. Naidu would then participate at the silver jubilee celebrations of National Assessment and Accreditation Council at the Glass House of Raj Bhavan in the afternoon and be the chief guest at the Valedictory Function of the 107th session of the Indian Science Congress.

He would leave for Hyderabad late in the evening, the release added..

