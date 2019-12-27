85 pc seats in Buddhist Circuit train booked a day before departure

Eight-five per cent seats in IRCTC's Buddhist Circuit train, which will cover major destinations in India and Nepal associated with Lord Buddha, have been booked a day before its departure, officials said Friday. They said this is the first time that the train has seen such high bookings -- 119 of the 140 seats being booked for an eight-day trip.

The train's first trip in the 2019-20 season was between October 19 and October 26, when it covered destinations like Lumbini in Nepal, the birthplace of Shakyamuni Buddha, Bodh Gaya, the site where Buddha attained enlightenment; and Sarnath, the location where he delivered his first sermons; and Kushinagar, the place of his Mahaparinirvana. It also goes to other Buddhist destinations, such as Nalanda, Rajgir, and Shravasti.

A stop at Agra is also included in the itinerary, allowing passengers to visit the iconic Taj Mahal, an immense mausoleum of white marble commissioned by the Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife. The Buddhist Train will help visitors see Stupas (stone-cased moulds that commemorates relics of Buddha), Chaityas (prayer halls) and Viharas (cells for the monks).

