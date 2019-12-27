Satisfied AAP govt ran on path shown by Jesus Christ: Kejriwal at Christmas event

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said it's everybody's duty to stop anyone trying to snatch away India's diversity. At a Christmas and New Year event hosted by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Kejriwal said his government has tried to serve the poor according to the path shown by Jesus Christ.

"It is a country of different languages, religions, castes and cultures. Such diversity can not be found in any other country," he said. Terming diversity India's "soul and spirit", the chief minister asked people to preserve it.

"This diversity is the most significant quality of our country. We have to preserve this diversity and if any one tries to snatch it we have to make all efforts to stop them" he said. Saying that the Delhi Vidhan Sabha under its current speaker has developed a "beautiful tradition" of celebrating festivals of different religions, Kejriwal described the Legislative Assembly premises as "Mini India" .

"As we complete five years, it's a matter of highest satisfaction for us that we have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ," Kejriwal said. He said Jesus served the poor and destitute all his life and the AAP government too has opened Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment in Delhi government hospitals and improved education to serve the poor.

Kejriwal termed forgiveness the greatest message given by Jesus. "We would be fortunate if we could follow even one percent of his teachings," he said.

The function was attended by Anil Couto, Archbishop of Archdiocese of Delhi, Subodh Mondal, Bishop of Methodist Church of India, and Warris K Masih, Diocese of Delhi (CNI), Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla and people from the Christian community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.