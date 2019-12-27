Odisha govt alerts collectors on possible cold wave conditions

The Odisha government on Friday asked all district collectors to take appropriate measures to protect people from the cold conditions as the IMD has forecast cold wave condition in certain pockets of the state. "All collectors are requested to keep a close watch and take appropriate steps to deal with the cold wave situation," Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said a letter to district collectors.

The SRCs action came following the IMD bulletin saying that cold wave and cold condition is very likely to prevail over districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts during next 2-3 days from December 27th to December 29. "Night temperature is very likely to fall gradually by 4 degree Celsius to 6 degree Celsius over the districts of Odisha during next 2-3 days," said HR Biswas, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The IMD forecast said that dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of north Odisha and Kandhamal, Puri, Khurda, Sonepur and Kalahandi on Friday and in the districts of coastal Odisha and Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar,Balasore and Angul on Friday and Saturday. The IMD also said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is likely to occur in several places of north interior Odisha and at a few places across the state during January 1 to January 3, 2020.

"The rainfall activity will be mainly due to interaction between western disturbance and lower level easterlies from December 31, 2019," said Biswas. IMD sources said Sundergarh district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius and the lowest minimum temperature of 10.5 degree C during the last 24 hours.

Keeping in view the IMD forecast, the SRC also asked the district collectors to circulate necessary advisory to protect the human beings and live stocks from cold wave. "People having no proper houses may be allowed to take shelter during night hours in schools and other public buildings," the SRC said adding that steps may be taken for proper management of homeless and needy visitors.

The police and transport department may be asked to take necessary steps for controlling plying of vehicles in fog affected areas, the SRC suggested to the district collectors. PTI AAM RG RG.

