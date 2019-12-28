Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Accession Day in list of holidays for 2020; Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary, Martyrs' Day dropped

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 03:41 IST
J-K: Accession Day in list of holidays for 2020; Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary, Martyrs' Day dropped
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and Martyrs' Day from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as 'Accession Day' figures in it. According to the list issued late on Friday night by G L Sharma, the deputy secretary of the General Administration Department, 27 public holidays will be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, compared to 28 in the previous calendar year.

Two public holidays -- Martyrs' Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah on December 5 -- have been dropped from the list of holidays for the year 2020, the order stated. However, October 26 is on the list of public holidays for the next year as Accession Day.

Apart from these, there are 46 holidays, including four provincial holidays for the Kashmir region, three for Jammu, eight local holidays and four restricted holidays in 2020. There were 47 holidays in the 2019 calendar year. On October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession which was duly accepted and signed a day later by Lord Mountbatten, the then Governor-General of India.

Martyrs' Day is observed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13 every year in remembrance of people killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931 during protests against his rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal PM Oli undergoes new round of dialysis

Nepals ailing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underwent a new round of dialysis at Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre on Friday. Oli had undergone dialysis half-a-dozen times within a period of four months.It was a regular ...

NFL-Seahawks, Niners rivalry game gets dose of Marshawn mania

With a divisional title on the line in a battle between two longtime NFL rivals, Sundays clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks had seemingly reached the height of anticipation and excitement.But then 33-year-old run...

Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers

Jaylen Brown matched his career high of 34 points and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half as the host Boston Celtics cruised to a 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Brown followed up a season high-tying 3...

2 Andhra tourists die outside dance music event venue in Goa

Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh died after they fainted outside the venue of the Sunburn Klassique Festival in Vagator in Goa on Friday, police said. The deceased, Sai Prasad and Venkat, were standing in the queue to obtain their entry wri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019