Suspected IED blast reported in Imphal, no casualties

A blast, suspected to be an IED, took place at Ngari Gali in Imphal bazaar early on Saturday morning. The blast was reported at around 5 am today, damaging a nearby shop. However, no casualties were reported in the blast.

The blast took place at just about 800 meters away from City Police Station. A bomb disposal squad team is yet to examine the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

