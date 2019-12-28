Cong takes out flag march in Mumbai on party's foundation day
The Maharashtra unit of the Congress on Saturday took out a flag march here with the message of 'Save Bharat-Save Constitution' on the occasion of the party's foundation day. The march was taken out between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum Chowpatty.
Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other state unit leaders participated in the march, which began after the flag-hoisting ceremony at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan. It was in this hall, the foundation of the Congress party was laid in 1885.
Before the march began, the party leaders and workers also paid homage at the martyrs' memorial at August Kranti Maidan..
