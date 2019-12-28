Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dropping of Martyr's Day, Abdullah's birth anniversary from public holiday list disgraceful: CPI(M)

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 13:44 IST
Dropping of Martyr's Day, Abdullah's birth anniversary from public holiday list disgraceful: CPI(M)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) on Saturday said the dropping of Martyrs' Day and ex-chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's birth anniversary from the list of public holidays for 2020 is disgraceful and such methods are bound to alienate the administration from the people. "One fails to understand what the administration intends to achieve out of this absurd order," senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami told PTI.

According to the order issued by the administration late Friday night, a total of 27 public holidays will be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, compared to 28 in the previous calendar year. Two public holidays -- Martyrs' Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Abdullah on December 5 -- have been dropped from the list of holidays, but October 26 figures in the list as the Accession Day.

"As long as July 13 is concerned, it has been a historic movement; a people's movement for democratic rights and against tyranny. This day is a historic day and omitting it from the holiday list is disgraceful and an insult to those who have laid down their lives for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami said. He also expressed his resentment against the dropping of Abdullah's birth anniversary from the list of holidays and said: "he has been a towering and a well-known personality and a freedom fighter".

"I am sure that such methods can only alienate the administration from the people," Tarigami said, adding the history cannot be reversed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kings rally late, dump Sharks in OT

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves fo...

Yechury flays Army Chief's comments on "domestic politics"

Taking strong exception to Army Chief Bipin Rawats comments on domestic politics, senior CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the situation in the country would deteriorate if the so-called trend of politicisation vis-a-vis armed fo...

Delhi Cong takes out peace march on party's foundation day

The Delhi Congress led by its president Subhash Chopra on Saturday took out a peace march from the party office on DDU Marg to mark the 135th foundation day of the party.The Congress leaders and workers first marched to Ambedkar Stadium whe...

No Headline

At present we are fighting ideology that we fought against during freedom struggle Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019