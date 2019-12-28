MP: Highway official held for graft

An official of the National Highway Authority of India was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in lieu of issuing a no-objection certificate, Lokayukta police said on Saturday. The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police on Friday nabbed, S K Agnihotri, the manager of NHAI's Chhatarpur office, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from Ganesh Kori, deputy superintendent of police Lokayukta Rajesh Khede said.

Agnihotri had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from Kori for issuing a no-objection certificate to set up a petrol pump near Kerwana on Bhopal-Lucknow Highway, the official said. On the basis of Kori's complaint, the police laid a trap and caught Agnihotri while he was accepting the first installment of the bribe amount, Khede said.

Agnihotri has been booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway.

