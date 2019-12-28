Noted cartoonist Vikas Sabnis dead

Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis died here on Friday following a brief illness. He was 69.

Sabnis is survived by his wife and son. Born on July 12, 1950, Sabnis completed his education from the J J school of Arts in Mumbai.

He idolised cartoonists- R K Laxman and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Thackeray, who had launched 'Marmik', a political satire weekly, would himself draw cartoons in it. However, due to his increasing political commitments, he later hand-picked Sabnis for the job.

After working there for 12 years, Sabnis joined 'Loksatta', a Marathi daily. In a career spanning 50 years, Sabnis made poignant comments on the socio-political developments through his cartoons.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday condoled Sabnis's death saying he was known for his thoughts behind the cartoons, which made a comment on the prevailing political situation. Thackeray visited Sabnis's residence in Shivaji Park area in the city to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over Sabnis's death. PTI MR NP NP.

