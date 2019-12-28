Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noted cartoonist Vikas Sabnis dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:36 IST
Noted cartoonist Vikas Sabnis dead

Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis died here on Friday following a brief illness. He was 69.

Sabnis is survived by his wife and son. Born on July 12, 1950, Sabnis completed his education from the J J school of Arts in Mumbai.

He idolised cartoonists- R K Laxman and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Thackeray, who had launched 'Marmik', a political satire weekly, would himself draw cartoons in it. However, due to his increasing political commitments, he later hand-picked Sabnis for the job.

After working there for 12 years, Sabnis joined 'Loksatta', a Marathi daily. In a career spanning 50 years, Sabnis made poignant comments on the socio-political developments through his cartoons.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday condoled Sabnis's death saying he was known for his thoughts behind the cartoons, which made a comment on the prevailing political situation. Thackeray visited Sabnis's residence in Shivaji Park area in the city to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over Sabnis's death. PTI MR NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

I didn't start this, I didn't create this confusion: Mary Kom lets it rip after winning trial bout

MC Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen. The 36-year-old six-time world champion prevailed 9-1 over the 23-year-o...

Taliban attack kills 10 Afghan soldiers in Helmand

By Representative Image At least 10 members of the Afghan armed forces and four others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near an army checkpoint in Sangin district of the southern Helmand province in the wee hours of Saturday, the ar...

'British informers' questioning Cong's legacy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those who were informers of British during the freedom movement were questioning the legacy of the Congress. Gehlot, while addressing party work...

Maha: FIR lodged against contractor for illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR against a private contractor for allegedly constructing illegal structures in suburban Kalina, police said on Saturday. The BMCs HEast ward on Friday lodged an FIR against private co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019